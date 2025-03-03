Renvyle House plants four hectares of native woodland as part of sustainability programme

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
An iconic Connemara hotel has undertaken a significant Native Woodland Planting initiative as part of its ongoing sustainability programme.
This ambitious project at Renvyle House Hotel saw the planting of four hectares of native Irish trees, including Rowan, Oak, Birch, Alder, and Scots Pine, further enriching the already thriving ecosystem at the historic hotel.
The woodland was planted last week in collaboration with leading foresters Greenbelt, who oversaw the planting of 4,500 saplings and they will ensure its long-term maintenance.
The planting ceremony was led by Renvyle House Hotel owners John and Sally Coyle, and attended by esteemed guests including Eamon Ó Cuív, General Manager Anne Marie Kelly, chairperson Zoë Fitzgerald and members of the hotel team.
The owners said that this initiative reflected Renvyle House Hotel’s commitment to environmental stewardship, biodiversity enhancement, and carbon sequestration, contributing to sustainable tourism in the west of Ireland.
And this collaborative effort underscored the hotel’s dedication to protecting and preserving Ireland’s natural heritage.
“Renvyle House Hotel has always been deeply connected to nature and the stunning landscape of Connemara,” said John Coyle.
“With this project, we are investing in the future—creating a legacy of sustainability that will benefit both our guests and the environment for generations to come,” he added.
Native woodland planting offers numerous benefits, including improved air quality, enhanced soil health, greater carbon capture, and the provision of vital habitats for local wildlife and conserving native species.
By increasing biodiversity, the new woodland will support pollinators, birds, and other native species, fostering a balanced and resilient ecosystem within the hotel’s grounds.
This initiative aligns with Renvyle House Hotel’s commitment to ongoing sustainable practices, which include energy conservation measures, responsible waste management, and a focus on local and seasonal produce in its renowned hospitality offerings.
Pictured: Owners John and Sally Coyle and the Renvyle House Hotel team with Éamon Ó Cuiv at the commencement of planting the Native Woodland on four hectares on the grounds of Renvyle House Hotel.
