Record number of home commencement notices issued in Galway this year

There has been a significant increase in the number of new builds issued in Galway so far this year.

The Department of Housing has published its monthly data on the number of Commencements Notices for the first quarter of 2024.


It shows there has been notices for 509 new homes in Galway City and County – an 82 percent increase on the 280 notices issued by this time last year.

The data also represents a record for the period since the data series began in 2015.

Nationally, construction started on almost 12,000 new homes up until March this year, which is up 63% from 2023.

