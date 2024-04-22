Record number of home commencement notices issued in Galway this year
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
There has been a significant increase in the number of new builds issued in Galway so far this year.
The Department of Housing has published its monthly data on the number of Commencements Notices for the first quarter of 2024.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
It shows there has been notices for 509 new homes in Galway City and County – an 82 percent increase on the 280 notices issued by this time last year.
The data also represents a record for the period since the data series began in 2015.
Nationally, construction started on almost 12,000 new homes up until March this year, which is up 63% from 2023.
The post Record number of home commencement notices issued in Galway this year appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Almost half of private sector employees in Galway are employed by small businesses
Almost half of all private sector employees in County Galway are employed by small businesses. Th...
Galway couple host their annual event to raise funds for schoolkids in Malawi
A Galway couple are preparing to host their ninth annual team party in their home – to help make ...
WDC hosts gathering of business leaders from Ireland, Scotland, Wales, and Brittany
Business leaders from the Celtic regions of Lorient, France, Wales and Scotland are set to join f...
Galway author traces history of South Connacht lordships of Clanrickard and Hy Many
At the beginning of the sixteenth century, the South Connacht lordships of Clanrickard and Hy Man...
Moycullen Business shortlisted for All-Ireland Marketing Award
A 20-acre adventure park located in Moycullen has been shortlisted in the Small Business Marketin...
Councillor calls on Galway businesses to act and apply for government grants to help with increased costs
Fine Gael Councillor Andrew Reddington has urged businesses and Galway County Council to engage r...
Traffic delays expected in Tuam due to temporary bypass closure
There will be temporary road closures on the Tuam Bypass over the next week. From tonight (Sunday...
ATU announces 60 new PhD tech and innovation scholarships
Atlantic Technological University has launched 60 new PhD tech and innovation scholarships. They&...
Deirdre Jennings of Rossaveal is named the 2024 Galway Rose
The 2024 Galway Rose was announced last night at a packed Clayton Hotel. 28-year-old Deirdre Jenn...