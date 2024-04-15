Public info meeting in Galway city tonight on housing grants and supports

A public information meeting on housing grants and supports is being held in Galway city tonight.

An expert panel will be on hand to talk through mortgage applications, retrofitting grants and other Government supports.





The meeting is taking place from 7pm at the Connacht Hotel on the Old Dublin Road.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Fianna Fáil Senator Lisa Chambers who is hosting the meeting, outlines what will be covered

