Public info meeting in Galway city tonight on housing grants and supports
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A public information meeting on housing grants and supports is being held in Galway city tonight.
An expert panel will be on hand to talk through mortgage applications, retrofitting grants and other Government supports.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The meeting is taking place from 7pm at the Connacht Hotel on the Old Dublin Road.
Speaking to Galway Talks, Fianna Fáil Senator Lisa Chambers who is hosting the meeting, outlines what will be covered
The post Public info meeting in Galway city tonight on housing grants and supports appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Call for slipway onto Moycullen Bypass to remove last of heavy goods vehicles from village
There’s a call for a slipway onto the Moycullen Bypass to remove the last of the heavy good...
Galway City had no HAP properties to rent in March
A new report has revealed that Galway City Centre and its Suburbs had no HAP properties available...
Start-ups in Galway rises by a quarter so far in 2024
The number of start-ups across Galway city and county has done up by a quarter so far this year. ...
Minister and swim enthusiast announces €500,000 funding for outdoor swimming
Former Minister for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy Hildegarde Naughton ...
US multinational brings 100 jobs to Galway
There was good news for Galway on the jobs front last week with confirmation that US multinationa...
Thriving club appeals for long-awaited all-weather playing facility
Willie Grant remembers being 18 years old trying to coax new players to West United FC. Among ...
Survey to get underway in Letterfrack to assess need for pedestrian crossing
A survey is set to get underway in Letterfrack this summer, to assess the need for a pedestrian c...
180 books donated to six Galway schools through partnership between Enterprise Mobility and Children’s Books Ireland
180 books have been donated to six Galway schools, through a partnership between Children’s...
Claims new data shows Galway facing disproportionate impacts of housing crisis
It’s being claimed that Galway is facing a disproportionate share of the impacts of the hou...