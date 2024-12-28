Preparations in full swing for annual Renmore Panto

Christmas or not, it’s all systems go for members of the city’s Renmore Pantomime Society as they prepare to take to the stage of the Town Hall Theatre on Sunday, December 29, for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. It runs until January 12.

In a new and exciting script by Peter Kennedy, the action opens as Wicked Witch Carabose (Siofra McHugh) plans on marrying the handsome Prince Peter of Pantoland (Declan J.Gardiner). However the arrival of the beautiful Snow White Princess (Fiona Keville) puts a spanner in the works.

Helping Snow White and Prince Peter find true love is the good fairy, Fairy Fumbles (Catherine Ryan). Help also comes from glamorous Granny Grumbles (Darren Shine), Snow White’s brother, William White (Callum O’Neill) and seven forest-dwelling Dwarfs – Doc (David Booth); Sneezy (Catherine Ryan); Dopey (Shane Lennon); Happy (Elizabeth Flaherty); Grumpy (Daniel Foran / Lucy Keenan); Bashful (Michael Cooney) and Sleepy (Heather Egan).

The Prince’s father, King Camembert (David Booth), his sister Minnie Mumble (Heather Egan) and his valet Hogwart (Daniel Foran / Lucy Keenan), aid Peter in his efforts to win Snow White.

Despite Carabose, who makes her sister Reflecta (Elizabeth Flaherty) and servants Frogspawn (Michael Cooney) and Tadpole (Shane Lennon) to do her evil bidding, good wins out.

The Chorus, Tweens and Smurfs will support the principals on stage, adding song and dance to proceedings.

Brian and Seán Power dorect, Choreographer is Declan J. Gardiner, Musical Director John O’Dea and Vocal Chorus Directors Bronagh Kenny and Emma Murphy.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will have a Sensory Friendly Show at 12pm on January 5.

Ticket, at €22/€19 with group discounts available for 10 or more, from www.tht.ie or (091) 569777.

Pictured: Cast members take a group selfie at the launch of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in the Connacht Hotel.