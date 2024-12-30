Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe under pressure as 41 patients on trolleys

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe is under pressure today as trolley numbers rise above ordinary levels.

41 people are awaiting a bed at the hospital, making it the third most overcrowded hopsital in the country.

It comes after the hospital released a statement over the weekend, warning of long wait times as it deals with a high number of patients with flu.

Portiuncula Hospital is rarely among the most overcrowded hospitals, but is currently in the top three after a busy weekend treating patients.

That’s behind University Hospital Limerick, where 108 people await a bed, and Cork University Hospital, where 55 patients are on trolleys.

Meanwhile, 18 patients are awaiting a bed at University Hospital Galway.

It comes as HSE West and North West is asking the public to protect themselves and those most vulnerable this week as flu cases continue to rise in the community.

Nationally almost 900 people are in hospitals across the country being treated for flu, a rise of 300 since last week.

People with flu like symptoms are being urged to speak to their GP, out of hours services or pharmacist, and not to attend emergency departments unless it strictly necessary.