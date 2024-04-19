Plans advancing for major active travel project along N63 in Abbeyknockmoy

Plans are advancing for a major active travel project along the N63 in Abbeyknockmoy.

At a meeting this week, following a presentation, local area councillors approved the project to go forward for planning permission.





It’ll involve the creation of a 570m two-way, shared cycle and pedestrian track on the south side of the N63 in the village.

There’ll also be a 415m raised footpath created on the north side of the N63, as well as a revised junction in the village, and a pedestrian crossing.

Councillor Pete Roche says the scheme is very welcome – but told Kevin Dwyer he is concerned about the potential removal of parking spaces

