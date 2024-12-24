Planning go-ahead is given for an airstrip on agricultural lands at Carrowntryla

A NORTH Galway airstrip on agricultural lands has been given the go ahead despite there being some opposition.

The applicant, and successful businessman, is over and back to Dunmore on a frequent basis by air and wants to have a base near the town.

The airstrip in North Galway was granted planning permission by Galway County Council earlier this year and became the subject of an appeal on the basis that it could impact on a protected structure in the area.

Earlier this year, planning permission was granted to John Reddington from Carrowntryla, Dunmore to use part of an existing agricultural field as an airstrip for his own personal use.

It was a condition of planning that the airstrip shall not be used for commercial purposes and “incidental to the enjoyment of the dwelling house”.

Planners also stated that the airstrip shall only be utilised by the applicant’s aircraft and permission will exist for a five year period.

This is in the interest of controlling the extent and intensity of the use of the proposed airstrip and limiting the impacts on local residential amenities and agricultural activities in the immediate vicinity.

The decision to grant planning permission was appealed by Fergal Hession. Agents on behalf of Mr Hession stated that the airstrip, which had been the subject of a grant of planning permission, has been extended and used up until recently.

It had been claimed in the appeal to An Bord Pleanala that an unauthorised concrete base was provided at the site and was in the vicinity of a recorded monument.

It was suggested in the appeal that the site and public notices fail to mention that the proposed development was within the curtilage of a protected structure.

Those who opposed the development stated that these would constitute unauthorised works upon which retention should have been sought.

It was also claimed that there was video evidence of planes approaching and departing from the airstrip but this was not considered in Mr Hession’s opposition to the proposed development.

“Development has already been carried out on the lands that are the subject of the application and is currently being maintained, therefore the application should be to retain, complete and continue the use rather than for planning permission,” it was stated in the opposition to the proposed development.

The decision has been welcomed by local councillor, Ollie Turner (FG) who said that any business person who wanted to fly their own plane was welcome to do so once they did not interfere with local residences.

“I wouldn’t get up on a small plane if you paid me to do so but, in fairness, this is what he does, and there is no great opposition to the development from a local perspective,” said Cllr Turner.

Pictured: By air to Dunmore.