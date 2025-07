This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway County Council and Met Éireann have issued a weather alert for the county this afternoon.

A level yellow thunderstorm warning will come into effect at 3pm, warning of heavy, thundery downpours in parts, with potential for lightning and flooding, leading to difficult travel conditions.

As a result, some outdoor events may be impacted.

The warning, which also covers the entire province, will remain in place until 10pm tonight.