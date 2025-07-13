  • Services

Galway RNLI involved in rescue of two walkers cut off by incoming tide

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway RNLI’s volunteer crew were called yesterday afternoon to rescue two walkers on Hare Island who had been cut off from the shore by the incoming tide.

The request from the Irish Coast Guard to launch came shortly before 3pm and the volunteer crew of Pierce Purcell, James Rattigan, Aaron Connolly and Seán King headed to Hare Island where the two walkers were located safe and well.

The crew brought the casualties on board the lifeboat and returned to the lifeboat station at the New Docks.

Seán King who was helm on the lifeboat said: ‘We launched quickly when we got the call that there were people stranded on Hare Island because the tide had come in and covered the causeway to the island. Luckily lifeguards on a nearby beach noticed that people hadn’t returned from the island and raised the alarm. If you get into difficulty or see someone in difficulty, please dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.

‘Walking around coasts is a very safe activity most of the time. Our advice is to always take a means of calling for help and to check the tides. Tide times and heights vary throughout the month and can easily catch you out if you haven’t checked them. Always let someone know where you are going and when you expect to be back.

‘With hot temperatures over the next few days, we know many people will be taking part in activities on the water or along the coast. Our advice is to:

  • Check the tide times and read local hazard signage to understand local risks.
  • When swimming, choose a lifeguarded beach and always swim between the red and yellow flags.
  • If you get into difficulty in the water, remember: #FloatToLive. This simple skill can save your life.
  • In an emergency, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.’
