This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A team of four PHD researchers from ATU Galway have claimed the top award at an international robotics competition.

Dipshika Das, Ali Al Abbas, Abdullah Haider Ali and Camillo Murgia, took the top prize at the Robothon Grand Challenge in Germany.

Each team was tasked with creating a robot within a four week timeframe to tackle five tasks – each more difficult than the last.