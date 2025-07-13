  • Services

Services

Aran Islands lifeboat launched during cheque presentation

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Aran Islands lifeboat launched during cheque presentation
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Aran Islands lifeboat was tasked with carrying out a medical evacuation from Inis Oírr on Friday afternoon.

The crew had been visiting the island to meet with three young women who had raised €5,253.00 for the Aran Islands RNLI.

Earlier in the year, the women, named Aoibhe, Síle, and Éadaoin had made the brave decision to chop off their long hair in aid of two special charities.

The first was the Rapunzel Foundation, a charity which helps provide wigs to people living with long-term hair loss with the other being the RNLI.

On the last day of the school year, the three had cut 14 inches off their long hair and donated it to the charity.

However, the joyous occasion was cut short when the Coast Guard tasked the lifeboat for a medical evacuation from Inis Oírr.

The crew received a handover from the island doctor before assisting the patient onboard the lifeboat, where they were safely transferred to Ros a Mhíl and into the care of an awaiting ambulance.

More like this:
no_space
ATU Galway team claim top award at international robotics competition

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA team of four PHD researchers from ATU Galway have c...

no_space
Galway RNLI involved in rescue of two walkers cut off by incoming tide

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway RNLI’s volunteer crew were called yesterday af...

no_space
Met Éireann and Galway County Council issues level yellow weather alert for the county

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway County Council and Met Éireann have issued a w...

no_space
Albanian Ambassador to visit Galway City next week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Albanian Ambassador is set to visit Galway City n...

no_space
Uisce Eireann appeals to Galway customers to conserve water

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUisce Eireann have issued an appeal to customers in G...

no_space
Boston Scientific Galway team raise €100,000 for breast cancer

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMBoston Scientific’s Galway team have undertaken a cha...

no_space
Don Stiffe, Ger O’Donnell and Trevor Sexton light up Concert Series at former Loughrea convent

Review by Anne Marie Kennedy Up on a modest hill on the west side of Loughrea, the Carmelite C...

no_space
Dalystown Demense set for major reconstruction after years of falling into disrepair

Permission has been granted for the reconstruction of a well-known house near Loughrea that was b...

no_space
Community groups praised for heritage project on keeping Gort’s old name alive

A number of community groups from Gort have won national praise after coming together for a proje...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up