Aran Islands lifeboat launched during cheque presentation

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Aran Islands lifeboat was tasked with carrying out a medical evacuation from Inis Oírr on Friday afternoon.

The crew had been visiting the island to meet with three young women who had raised €5,253.00 for the Aran Islands RNLI.

Earlier in the year, the women, named Aoibhe, Síle, and Éadaoin had made the brave decision to chop off their long hair in aid of two special charities.

The first was the Rapunzel Foundation, a charity which helps provide wigs to people living with long-term hair loss with the other being the RNLI.

On the last day of the school year, the three had cut 14 inches off their long hair and donated it to the charity.

However, the joyous occasion was cut short when the Coast Guard tasked the lifeboat for a medical evacuation from Inis Oírr.

The crew received a handover from the island doctor before assisting the patient onboard the lifeboat, where they were safely transferred to Ros a Mhíl and into the care of an awaiting ambulance.