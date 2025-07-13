Uisce Eireann appeals to Galway customers to conserve water

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Uisce Eireann have issued an appeal to customers in Galway City and County to be mindful of their water use as supplies in a number of areas experience increasing demand given current conditions.

Following a drier than average autumn, winter and spring, levels in many water sources are significantly lower at this time of year, and an increase in demand has put pressure on supplies in a number of areas, including Ahascragh, Ballinasloe, Gort and Inis Oírr.

Nighttime restrictions remain in place on Inis Oírr to protect the daytime supply.

This local call in Galway comes as Uisce Éireann announced a national appeal encouraging the public to help protect the country’s water supplies. Nationally, water supplies across Donegal, Dublin, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford, Cork, Meath, Westmeath, Clare, and Wexford are also experiencing increased pressure.

As part of the national appeal Uisce Éireann has teamed up with broadcaster Kathryn Thomas to help raise awareness of the importance of water conservation. The aim of the appeal is to remind the public that saving water doesn’t have to be difficult. By making small adjustments, we can all contribute to managing water more efficiently.

Below are some easy water-saving tips:

Leave the hose in the shed: Drop the hose during the summer months. Use a rose head watering can to water your plants instead of a hose or sprinkler. Running a hose for just one hour uses as much water as a family would typically need in an entire day.

Bucket and sponge for your car: Using a bucket and sponge to wash your car can save hundreds of litres of water compared to using a hose or power washer.

Turn off the tap: Brushing your teeth with the tap running wastes up to six litres of water per minute. Turning it off while brushing can reduce that to just one litre.

Switch to a shower: Showers use about half the amount of water as baths. Invest in water saving appliances such as water efficient taps and shower heads.

Shorter showers: With the average shower using seven litres of water per minute by turning your five-minute shower into four minutes, you could save up to seven litres of water per day.

Fully load your appliances: Always ensure your dishwasher and washing machine are fully loaded before use. A typical washing machine uses approximately 65 litres of water, and a dishwasher uses around 20 litres per cycle. By ensuring they are fully loaded, not only will you conserve water, but you will also reduce your energy bills.

“Summer places additional demands on our water supplies. That is why we are asking people in Galway to join us in making small changes in their own daily routine to help conserve water. Simple steps can have a big impact in helping to maintain water reserves. Whether it is using a watering can in the garden, or turning off the tap while brushing your teeth, every individual action counts, and all adds up to making a positive contribution to benefit everyone,” explained Ger.

Commenting further, broadcaster Kathryn Thomas said: “It is important that we all consider our water usage habits not just during the summer months but all year round. Simple changes can have a real impact and collectively we can all help maintain our water resources.”