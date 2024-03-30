No sign of solution for Clifden water problems

Uisce Éireann has been urged this week to put in place a permanent solution to water problems in Clifden which led to supply disruptions and ‘boil water’ notices earlier this year.

Local councillor, Eileen Mannion, said that while the provision of an overground pipe had temporarily resolved supply since late last January, a more permanent solution was now required.

“There had been a major leakage in the old pipe network which was resolved temporarily with the provision of the overground pipe.

“Luckily, that disruption happened during a quieter time in the town, but as we look forward to the upcoming tourist season, a more long-term solution is required.

“What we need Uisce Éireann to do is to lay a new underground pipe between the reservoir and the treatment plant – this work would need to be carried out before the arrival of the busy summer season,” Cllr. Mannion told the Connacht Tribune.

Last January, Uisce Éireann (Irish Water) had issued boil notices to 2,162 customers in Clifden after a major leak occurred in the old pipe network.

Water tankers had to be located at twelve locations across the town to provide a clean water supply to local residents and businesses.