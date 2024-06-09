No fairytale ending for veteran firebrand

There was no fairytale election outcome for Margaretta Darcy, just one week short of her 90th birthday, as she was eliminated on the sixth count in Galway City Central.

The veteran anti-war campaigner had improved her vote from 175 first preferences to 218 by the time she fell out of the race at the Westside count centre.

Her elimination leaves eight candidates still in the race for the remaining four seats, Mike Cubbard (Ind) and Eddie Hoare (FG) having been elected on the first count.

The seventh count will involve the distribution of her votes.

Caption: Margaretta Darcy at the count centre.

Galway City Central

Electorate: 18,206

Total poll: 7,733

Spoiled votes: 137

Total valid poll: 7,606

Quota: 1,087

Sixth count

Distribution of Ridge’s votes

Fahy, Frank (FG) (+4) 1,042

Forde, Josie (FF) (+7) 862

McDonagh, John (Lab) (+3) 734

Seoighthe, Eibhlín (SD) (+11) 630

Lohan, Mark (SF) (+7) 557

Lenihan, Pádraig (Aon) (+27) 366

O’Connor, Martina (GP) (+1) 359

Curran, Adrian (PBP/S) (+4) 336

D’Arcy, Margaretta (Ind) (+7) 218 ELIM

Non-transferable: 13