No fairytale ending for veteran firebrand
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Stephen Corrigan
There was no fairytale election outcome for Margaretta Darcy, just one week short of her 90th birthday, as she was eliminated on the sixth count in Galway City Central.
The veteran anti-war campaigner had improved her vote from 175 first preferences to 218 by the time she fell out of the race at the Westside count centre.
Her elimination leaves eight candidates still in the race for the remaining four seats, Mike Cubbard (Ind) and Eddie Hoare (FG) having been elected on the first count.
The seventh count will involve the distribution of her votes.
Caption: Margaretta Darcy at the count centre.
Galway City Central
Electorate: 18,206
Total poll: 7,733
Spoiled votes: 137
Total valid poll: 7,606
Quota: 1,087
Sixth count
Distribution of Ridge’s votes
Fahy, Frank (FG) (+4) 1,042
Forde, Josie (FF) (+7) 862
McDonagh, John (Lab) (+3) 734
Seoighthe, Eibhlín (SD) (+11) 630
Lohan, Mark (SF) (+7) 557
Lenihan, Pádraig (Aon) (+27) 366
O’Connor, Martina (GP) (+1) 359
Curran, Adrian (PBP/S) (+4) 336
D’Arcy, Margaretta (Ind) (+7) 218 ELIM
Non-transferable: 13
