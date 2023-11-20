New Games Promotion Officer helping club grow
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 4 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
BY JAMES VARLEY
It should be no surprise that Salthill Knocknacarra is one of the fastest growing GAA clubs in the West of Ireland.
The population of young people is steadily increasing in the club’s catchment area, most noticeably in Knocknacarra, where there are over 3,000 primary school pupils. With such an influx of new residents, the club is now tasked with supplying the families of Knocknacarra and Salthill with easy access to sports such as Gaelic football, hurling and camogie, for both children and their parents.
The club’s response to this was to make history by hiring its first full-time Football Games Promotion Officer. After an extensive interview process,s the man picked for the job was Mark Rohan from Claregalway. It all happened quickly for Mark once he applied for the position.
“The role was advertised through their Facebook and through their own club forum page and I also talked to one or two guys about the role and what it would be like. I applied for it back in July and it just kind of snowballed from there.”
It’s been two months since the former Galway U-15 football coach officially began his role and he has been off to a flying start. He has already rolled out new coaching systems for the underage teams, creating a strength and conditioning programme for the youth players at the club, setting up a Halloween GAA Camp for kids under 8, and, most notably, has rolled out the club’s new Primary Schools Programme across the nine schools in the Salthill and Knocknacarra areas.
“I’m very much active during the week, with my main role at the moment being in the primary schools. We are currently in nine primary schools in the Knocknacarra area. We have managed to get a school’s program up and running whereby we are coming in doing Gaelic football with them and we’ve added hurling and camogie last week.”
The appointment of a games promotion officer comes alongside plans for the Salthill-based club to erect new astro turf and grass pitches in a controversial location in Mincloon, where local clubs St Michae’ls GAA and Rahoon/Newcastle GAA have objected to its construction. Mark believes that expansion of the current club facilities would help the club deal with its growing membership.
“Having a facility is the most important thing, I suppose trying to get a facility would be great because obviously we have pitches here and we do get help from outside places, but you need facilities if you have the large catchment population that this club has.”
Mark knows that he must get as many parents as possible involved in helping the club as he believes volunteerism is what keeps large non-profits like a GAA club running smoothly.
“The funding is massive, but having the parents of kids that are in the club coming on board as coaches is vital and obviously my role is to help parents and coaches to improve their coaching ability and to feel more confident in coaching. That’s where my challenge is for the next couple of years – developing coaching structures and having the right systems in place to help coaches with whatever they need. Because at the end of the day, it’s a volunteering role and you need to have the tools to do that job.”
Despite playing football for Claregalway GAA, Mark says he has been welcomed on board in Salthill and he feels that his vast experience with the sport will help him achieve the goals set by the club.
“I started playing with Claregalway when I was maybe four or five and I’ve had a ball in my hands no matter what. It’s great to have been involved With Claregalway, it’s a big club like Salthill and there’s so many similarities between the two. Everybody at Salthill has welcomed me into the system and I’ve settled in great.”
For more information on the weekly football nurseries or underage training times, you can contact Mark on 087 4875211 or by email at gpo.skgaa.galway@gmail.com.
Pictured: Mark Rohan at the Prairie grounds in Salthill
More like this:
27 Men’s Sheds in Galway to get government funding
27 Men’s Sheds across Galway are to get government funding They are included in a new one m...
Deadline looms for registration to attend annual public meeting of Galway City Policing Commitee
The annual public meeting of the Galway City Joint Policing Committee is to take place next week....
Garda top brass mark Galway woman’s half century of service with the force
A golden anniversary of a different kind was marked by Margaret O’Connor this week – 50 years of ...
Demand for action as railway station in Tuam being used as “drinking den”
There’s demand for Irish Rail to take immediate action as a “landmark building”...
Poor Clares publish tenth anniversary edition of best selling book for the soul
Galway’s Poor Clares have just published an updated tenth anniversary edition of their number bes...
Major ‘Hydrogen Valley’ planned at Galway Docks still on track as councillors to receive briefing
A major ‘Hydrogen Valley’ planned at Galway Docks is still on track, with city counci...
This area to receive extra MEP in next European elections
This area will have an extra MEP seat for next June’s European Parliament Elections. The cu...
Local Sinn Féin TD pushes for one authority to manage the River Shannon
Local Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane has urged the government to advance her party’s legislati...
ATU and University of Galway receive combined total of €6m in funding
Galway’s two unversities will benefit from a share of 40 million euro in funding for colleg...