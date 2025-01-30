  • Services

Services

New fire station for Loughrea expected to be completed in 2026

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

New fire station for Loughrea expected to be completed in 2026
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Construction on a new fire station for Loughrea is expected to be completed by summer 2026.

Meanwhile, a new fire station for the city is one of the top priorities of the Fire Services over the next five years.

The Loughrea project is going out to tender for a contracter to build on the site at St Lawrence’s Field, near the town centre.

Local councillors backed the plans last December, despite some concerns with the loss of amenity area at the site.

However Chief Fire Officer Gerry O’Malley says the location for the facility is ideal from a fire services point of view

More like this:
no_space
Major evacuation in Claregalway involving three schools and Corporate Park due to lithium contamination

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's been a major evacuation in Claregalway involv...

no_space
Unemployment levels in Galway begin 2025 lower than previous year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUnemployment levels in Galway are beginning 2025 lowe...

no_space
Counting underway for Seanad vocational panels with 13 Galway names in the mix

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPolls have just closed in the Seanad election for the...

no_space
Four men due before courts over attempted robbery of shop in Liosbán Industrial Estate

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFour men will appear in court today in connection wit...

no_space
An Bord Pleanala gives green light for significant expansion plans at Galway Clinic

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn Bord Pleanala has given the green light for signif...

no_space
First count reveals two outgoing Galway Senators in strong contention of retaining seats

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe first count of the Seanad has revealed that Ahasc...

no_space
First count reveals Ahascragh-native Rónán Mullen in strong contention of retaining Seanad seat

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe first count of the Seanad has revealed that Ahasc...

no_space
Storm Éowyn bombed in to deliver some harsh lessons

Country Living with Francis Farragher For nearly all of us it will go down as the long weekend...

no_space
Slevin and Leonard strikes help Galway to topple Tipp

Galway 2-9 Tipperary 0-7 By DARREN KELLY IN FETHARD GALWAY’S senior ladies footballers a...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up