New fire station for Loughrea expected to be completed in 2026

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Construction on a new fire station for Loughrea is expected to be completed by summer 2026.

Meanwhile, a new fire station for the city is one of the top priorities of the Fire Services over the next five years.

The Loughrea project is going out to tender for a contracter to build on the site at St Lawrence’s Field, near the town centre.

Local councillors backed the plans last December, despite some concerns with the loss of amenity area at the site.

However Chief Fire Officer Gerry O’Malley says the location for the facility is ideal from a fire services point of view