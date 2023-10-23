Minister must ‘clear air’ on transport review for Galway City

A Galway West TD has called on Transport Minister, Eamon Ryan, to ‘clear the air’ on the publication of the review of the Galway Transport Strategy which is due to be completed by the end of this year.

Former Minister, Deputy Éamon Ó Cuív, tabled a Dáil question earlier this month to the Transport Minister on what progress was being made with the review, which will deal with the issue of a possible light rail system for the city.

In his reply, Minister Eamon Ryan, said that the NTA (National Transport Authority), in conjunction with the City Council and Galway County Council, were ‘currently in the process of developing the Galway Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (GMATS).

He said that GMATS would replace the current Galway Transport Strategy and he was referring Deputy Ó Cuív’s question to the NTA for an update on when that authority expects to publish a draft strategy for public consultation.

Deputy Ó Cuív told the Galway City Tribune that he would be pursuing the matter further with Minister Ryan over the coming week or so, as this was a priority issue for the future of both Galway city and the western region.

“I am in favour of light rail for a city whose linear and flat nature lends itself to such a transport system and we all want to see the review completed as expeditiously as possible.

“This review is also essential in the context of the provision of the Galway City Outer Bypass project which is critical to the infrastructural development of the entire region.

“A comprehensive transport package is vital for the city and region which will be inclusive of the needs of pedestrians, cyclists, public transport users and motorists.

“It’s not a case of ‘one or the other’ as regards the bypass and other transport options – they all have their part to play for the future needs of the city and region,” said Deputy Ó Cuív.

In his Dáil question Deputy Ó Cuív stated: “To ask the Minister for Transport, the progress made to date with the review of the Galway Transport Strategy 2016 which he said in the Dáil was expected to be published by the end of the year; whether that deadline will be met; and if he will make a statement on the matter.”