Major funding announcement expected for new community centre in Newcastle
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A major funding announcement is expected tomorrow for a new community centre in Newcastle.
The project has been championed by locals for more than 20 years, who have run extensive fundraising campaigns.
The Newcastle Combined Community Association acquired the earmarked land at Moyola Lane on a 100 year lease back in 2009.
The current design includes a state-of-the-art community centre building, as well as an outdoor playing pitch and children’s playground.
Cabinet Minister Heather Humphries will be welcomed to the city tomorrow by Mayor of Galway, Councillor Eddie Hoare, who sits on the committee of the NCCA.
It’s expected she’ll make a major funding announcement worth several million euro.
