Major bus and pedestrian upgrades at Parkmore completed ahead of schedule

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City Council says the Parkmore Road Bus Priority Project has now been completed, ahead of schedule.

The works involved the creation of a new southbound priority bus lane, running for 600m along Parkmore Road to the Monivea Road junction.

There’s also six new bus stops, four new signalised pedestrian crossings, new footpaths, and upgrades to the Monivea Road signalised junction.

The first shovels went into the ground in February – and it had been expected the works would continue into February 2025.

But contractors Jons Civil Engineering have now substantially completed the project well ahead of time.

