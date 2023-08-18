MacSweeney enjoying role as Irish men’s golf captain

By Daragh Small

It’s been another outstanding year but the wheel never stops turning and this weekend Golf Ireland Men’s team captain Niall MacSweeney goes to Malone to peruse over the AIG Irish Men’s Amateur Close field.

The Oranmore man only returned home late last weekend on the back of another inspiring performance at the R&A Home Internationals, where Ireland were pipped by England in the final match.

Meanwhile, a trio were beginning their journey in another US Amateur as the rest of the contingent at home prepared for one of the biggest domestic events of the year.

“If you go down through history, the Irish Close was probably one of our most prominent events for many years, there was a time when we didn’t actually have an Irish Amateur Open,” said MacSweeney.

“The best players through the history of Irish amateur golf have won the Irish Close. You know guys like [Paul] McGinley and these, they have decorated careers post their amateur career but the stepping-stone was winning the Irish Amateur Closem,” he said.

This year the format has changed to 72 holes of stroke play as Ireland’s elite take on one of the best parkland has to offer here, a course style MacSweeney is very familiar with, given his links to Athenry GC.

“My wife, Ciara, is a member here as is my youngest son, Eoghan. At this stage when I’m not involved in events with Golf Ireland, just playing nine holes on a Tuesday.

Pictured: Ireland men’s golf captain, Niall MacSweeney, Athenry GC.