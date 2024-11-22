Long awaited new city bus network expected in 2025 could still be years away

A long anticipated new bus network for Galway City may not be rolled out for at least another two years – or possibly even longer.

Under the project, there’ll be an increase of 50 percent in services in the city, as well as Barna and Oranmore.

Routes will be extended, with more frequent services, and enhanced weekend timetables – and there’ll be more routes running cross-city.

It was originally to start rolling out in 2025 – but the National Transport Authority has now revealed nothing will happen next year.

It’s informed Fianna Fail Councillor John Connolly that it will now be the second half of 2026 at the earliest – something he’s very disappointed by.