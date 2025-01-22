Local MEP calls for reform of EU regulations to address Irish trucker challenges

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Midlands North West MEP Ciaran Mullooly is calling for urgent reform of EU road transport regulations.

MEP Mullooly claims that cabotage rules – which relate to the transport of goods or passengers between two places in the same country – unfairly impact Irish operators.

Drivers are required to make three stops within seven days on mainland Europe, which slows down the movement of island operators.

The Independent Ireland MEP explains how Irish truckers are impacted by the rules