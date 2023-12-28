Livestock injuries increase on Irish farms

MORE farmers are suffering injuries from livestock – as well as trips and falls – while machinery related incidents are dropping, according to the latest Teagasc research.

Data collected on a voluntary basis from farmers in the National Farm Survey (NFS) by Teagasc for 2020, indicated that almost half (47%) of injuries suffered by farmers involved livestock.

Close to three in 10 (29%) of accidents were caused by trips, falls or blows, with just 11% of farm incidents involving vehicles, tractors or other farm machinery.

The latest research – published in the Teagasc Research magazine – also showed that in almost 90% of cases, the on-farm accidents involved family members.

“According to respondents, 80% of the accidents involved the farmer themselves, with 8% involving another family member, and 1% the spouse.

“The 2020 survey also showed that 52% of farm accidents occurred in the farmyard, with a further 26% taking place in farm buildings. One in 10 accidents occurred in fields with 1% happening on lanes or farm roadways,” the report points out.

One of the joint authors of the report, John McNamara, a Senior Health and Safety Specialist with Teagasc, stated that the severity of reported accidents required further scrutiny.

“Of accidents recalled from 2020, 80% required medical treatment with 46% of victims attending a hospital; a further 18% required a visit to a doctor; while another 16% needed first-aid.

Pictured: Dr. John McNamara: Severity of accidents is a cause of concern.