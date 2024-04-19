Leading business women to attend entrepreneurs event at University of Galway
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Leading business women in Ireland are set to attend a major entrepreneurs event in Galway next week.
Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs will hear from speakers including Grainne Mullins of Grá Chocolates, Louella Morton from TestReach, and Dr Vanessa Creaven of Spotlight Oral Care.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Attendees will be able to ask questions, and apply for a programme which supports women in starting their own business.
The event is taking place next Wednesday (April 24th) at the O’Donoghue Theatre at University of Galway, and those interested are encouraged to register as places are limited.
The post Leading business women to attend entrepreneurs event at University of Galway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Two major community funding announcements expected for Moycullen and Newcastle tomorrow
Two major funding announcements are expected tomorrow for community centres in Moycullen and Newc...
High Court dismisses woman’s bid for injunction preventing sale of Knocknacarra home
The High Court has agreed to dismiss a businesswoman’s bid for an injunction restraining a ...
52 acre farm near Portumna for public auction
A 52 acre farm is for sale near Portumna. The land is in the townland of Cooldorragha and is 3 mi...
Major funding announcement expected for new community centre in Newcastle
A major funding announcement is expected tomorrow for a new community centre in Newcastle. The pr...
Local TD criticises delay in opening day centre service at new CNU in Tuam
Galway East TD Sean Canney is critical of the delay in opening the day centre service at TuamR...
Inis Oírr launches its own mobile app for tourists and locals alike
A brand new mobile app for Inis Oírr is now live. Inis Oírr Beo has been developed on the island ...
Caulfield wants FAI to review penalties for crowd trouble
IT takes a special kind of stupid to punish one club for the sins of another, but that is what th...
Youth to the fore for Lasta Arts Festival
Galway’s Town Hall Theatre is one of seven venues nationwide hosting events for the third annual ...
Maree-Oranmore and Colga set for Junior Cup semi-final
Soccer Wrap with Mike Rafferty For the second week in succession Salthill Devon came from behi...