A Taste of Galway for the month of May or Blas na Bealtaine is being launched at the moment at the King’s Head in the city.

Blas na Bealtaine will see members showcasing Galway as the ultimate food destination along the Wild Atlantic Way.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The food festival runs for the whole month with events including oyster tastings, farm visits, cheese-making demonstrations, seafood trails, distillery tours, foraging expeditions, beer masterclasses and wine pairings.

The post Launch of Blas na Bealtaine at the King’s Head in the city appeared first on Galway Bay FM.