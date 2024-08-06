Land auction for two lots north of Moycullen on the shores of Lough Corrib

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 1 minutes read
Spencer Auctioneers are delighted and excited with the upcoming land auction being held at the The Forge, Moycullen, Co. Galway on the 6th September 2024 and starting at 12.00 prompt.
There are two lots, located in the beautiful townland of Carrowmoreknock, just north of Moycullen and on the shores of Lough Corrib. In total almost 34 acres of mixed quality lands are being sold in two lots. There will be strong demand as some of the lands offer great grazing and there is definitely potential for residential dwellings (STP).
Lot 1 is 5.5 acres of good quality lands in 3 parcels. The most attractive parcel is 3.06 acres of lands located next to Carrowmoreknock Pier and with road frontage. The remaining 2.4 acres is split in 2 parcels both with frontage to a local road.
Lot 2 is 28.28 acres of mixed quality, with the largest parcel being 12.75 acres located on the Cloonabinnia road (the line). There are is also 2 parcels of bogland and a further parcel extending to over 12 acres of unused lands.
For any enquiries regarding any of the lands above, or if you are considering selling, please contact in confidence Luke Spencer of Spencer Auctioneers on 087 9214467 or 091 552999.
