Kinvara community urges action on traffic management plan for area

Residents in Kinvara are urging the county council to take action on a long-awaited traffic management plan for the area.

The Kinvara Community Council is calling for pedestrian crossings and footpaths at key access points in the village.

A meeting of local representatives and Galway County Council was held over a year ago in relation to a traffic management plan for the area, but nothing has yet progressed.

Fine Gael Councillor Paul Killilea has spoken to Sarah Slevin about the community’s main concerns:

