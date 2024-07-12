‘Inhumane treatment’ as women turfed out of IPAS-leased accommodation
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Stephen Corrigan
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
There was “total confusion and chaos” at International Protection applicant accommodation in Doughiska this week, as approximately 60 women were given 48 hours’ notice that they were being transferred out of Galway.
The women, who have resided in the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS)-leased property for around a year, were informed on Monday that they were to be ready to move on Wednesday, in an act local representatives have slammed as “lacking in humanity”.
Local Councillor Helen Ogbu (Labour) said the most shocking element of the move was the lack of notice, as residents were forced to leave behind jobs and abandon courses before being sent to various parts of Dublin with their belongings in bin-liners.
Some of the residents were allowed to stay on Wednesday but told they would be moved on July 18 at the latest – as the vacated property in Doughiska is to become accommodation for families seeking asylum.
“More than 40 left on Wednesday,” said Cllr Ogbu. “It’s not even the transfer that is the problem, but it is the lack of dialogue. There was no consultation with anyone. Even the City Council was unaware that this was going to happen.”
Several of the tenants had jobs in Galway and could give no notice to their employers, while one tenant had suffered a bad fall in recent weeks and was due to go for surgery locally.
International Protection applicants can apply for work after six months in Ireland and Cllr Ogbu said some had just secured a job, only to have to pack their bags and move.
Pictured: Local Councillor Helen Ogbu
