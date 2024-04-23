Indifferent public reaction to name of Galway’s newest bridge across the Corrib

There’s a somewhat indifferent reaction to the name chosen for Galway’s newest bridge across the Corrib.

Over 60 names were proposed by members of the public, and city councillors voted 12 to 4 in favour of the name at last evening’s meeting.





24 hours on from city councillors agreeing to naming the pedestrian and cycle bridge Droichead an Dochais, or Bridge of Hope it seems members of the public have no strong opinions.

Galway Talks John Morley spent a bit of time on the bridge across from Galway Cathedral this afternoon.

