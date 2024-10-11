How to make your style count at work

Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara

We might not be able to wear our most outrageous clothes at work, but there’s no reason we can’t express our unique personality at the location we spend a sizeable chunk of our lives.

When it comes to organising a work wardrobe, the basic foundation pieces don’t only have to only be smart trousers, tops and coat or jacket, believes brand creator Áine Killilea.

“The real communication of your personal style happens when you introduce the pieces that are truly you to bring these basic pieces together such as a strong blazer, a floaty dress or a brightly coloured coat,” she reveals.

“I work with both male and female clients to build their professional wardrobes and love seeing people take ownership of their personal style through pieces which truly reflect who they are. I worked with a lady recently who loves colour as she has a very uplifting personality yet needs to wear suits regularly as is appropriate for her role.

“I advised her to wear a pink trouser suit on a work trip abroad when travelling with a male group. She was so vibrant in it that they had no option but to have her in every photograph and subsequently feature in all of their trade reports and trade publications. This is the power of clothing and how it can make you feel yourself and more visible in your role.”

She got the run of the Brown Thomas Autumn Winter ’24 collection to curate the second ‘Professional Wardrobe Style Showcase’ at the department store. Key colour trends for this season are burgundy, navy, khaki and grey.

“These are the colours of AW24 yet are classic colours and shades that are most flattering and complementary to Celtic skin tones and worth considering if you are making a new wardrobe purchase this season as they are so plentiful across collections.”

There are a lot more fluid wide leg trousers this year with strong shouldered blazers balancing them out and giving defined shape to the silhouette – as seen in Max Mara, Calvin Klein and Boss.

Midi skirts are also proving to be a more popular choice in varying shapes – slip skirts by Mango and fuller skirts by Sandro & Maje that can be worn with flat or heeled boots and shoes are hot picks this autumn.

Tote and cross body bags by Naghedi are a new addition to BTs Galway which suit our wet climate for the working day. Each bag is made from handwoven waterproof neoprene. Most sizes can comfortably accommodate a laptop.

Research from New York University found that you have seven seconds to make a first impression on people.

“Between 70 and 93% of someone’s perception of you will be created in these first seven seconds. This is why your personal style is so important. Wearing clothes that tell people what you want them to know about you – such as that you are forward thinking or that you are creative – helps that.

“You can install confidence in yourself if you dress in a way that is respectful of the professional environment you work in and reflective of who you are.”

Pictured: Max Mara Tigre Belted Coat €740; Sandro Burgundy Dress €265; Mango Gold Sandals €45.99.