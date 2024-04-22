Housing grants and planning info evening in Clifden this evening
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
An information evening on housing grants and supports will be held in Clifden this evening.
It’s being organised by Connemara Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with Galway County Council, SEAI and Local Enterprise Office.
A presentation will be given on the new online pre-planning enquiry system, while there will also be information given on Vacant Homes grants, Home Energy grants and Local Authority grants.
The event will take place between 7-9 this evening at the Station House Hotel in Clifden.
