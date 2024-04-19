High Court dismisses woman’s bid for injunction preventing sale of Knocknacarra home
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
The High Court has agreed to dismiss a businesswoman’s bid for an injunction restraining a financial fund and a receiver from selling what she claims is her Knocknacarra home.
Lucy Ewins has sued Promontoria Scariff Designated Activity Company and receiver Mr David O’Connor who she alleges are attempting to sell her home at ‘The Rise’.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The defendants strongly deny all allegations against them, and claim that it is an investment property, and Ms Ewin lives in Dublin.
In her proceedings against the defendants Ms Ewins seeks orders including an injunction restraining any trespass at, or any sale of the property until the full dispute has been determined.
Legal counsel for the defendants told the High Court Ms Ewin’s action was one of four sets of similar proceedings taken by her in respect of the property.
Those actions, counsel said, amount to “an abuse of process” and that the injunction aspect of her latest claim should be struck out.
Counsel said that in her most recent action, Ms Ewins had made serious accusations of wrongdoing against his clients that were carried in the national media, which are “fully contested”.
The claims included the defendant’s agents changing locks in the 4 bedroomed house and a representative of the defendants refusing to leave and sleeping overnight in the property.
Counsel submitted that Ms. Ewins must face the financial consequences of her failure to advance her claim and asked the court for an order requiring her to pay his client’s legal costs.
Counsel said that if her overall action is allowed to continue Ms. Ewins should provide his client with a statement of claim in the next two weeks.
Ms Ewins’ lawyers opposed the costs application and asked the court for additional time to speak to their client about the case.
Mr Justice Mark Sanfey agreed to strike out the application for the injunction to be put in place, pending the outcome of the claim.
The judge said he was making a costs order against Ms Ewins, but was putting a three month stay on that order – and wanted to see “significant progress” in her main action against the defendants.
The post High Court dismisses woman’s bid for injunction preventing sale of Knocknacarra home appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
52 acre farm near Portumna for public auction
A 52 acre farm is for sale near Portumna. The land is in the townland of Cooldorragha and is 3 mi...
Leading business women to attend entrepreneurs event at University of Galway
Leading business women in Ireland are set to attend a major entrepreneurs event in Galway next we...
Major funding announcement expected for new community centre in Newcastle
A major funding announcement is expected tomorrow for a new community centre in Newcastle. The pr...
Local TD criticises delay in opening day centre service at new CNU in Tuam
Galway East TD Sean Canney is critical of the delay in opening the day centre service at TuamR...
Inis Oírr launches its own mobile app for tourists and locals alike
A brand new mobile app for Inis Oírr is now live. Inis Oírr Beo has been developed on the island ...
Caulfield wants FAI to review penalties for crowd trouble
IT takes a special kind of stupid to punish one club for the sins of another, but that is what th...
Youth to the fore for Lasta Arts Festival
Galway’s Town Hall Theatre is one of seven venues nationwide hosting events for the third annual ...
Maree-Oranmore and Colga set for Junior Cup semi-final
Soccer Wrap with Mike Rafferty For the second week in succession Salthill Devon came from behi...
Taxis shun ‘no go’ areas in Galway city
Taxi drivers are avoiding parts of the east of the city at night over fears that they will fall v...