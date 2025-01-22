Green light for ATU to appoint Executive Management Team

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The green light has been given for ATU to appoint its Executive Management Team.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Patrick O’Donovan has given the go ahead to begin the process.

This will lead to the open recruitment of senior positions to the executive management team within the university.

President of ATU Dr Orla Flynn says these appointments in key roles will allow ATU to take the next steps towards achieving everything set out in their strategic plan.