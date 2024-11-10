GRD support for bringing Christmas kindness to nursing homes

An organisation that operates a ‘kindness campaign’ for residents in nursing and care homes every Christmas has confirmed Galway Rural Development (GRD) as its new technology sponsor.

Carepack.ie is a voluntary organisation that helps to connect members of the public, schools, and youth groups with residents so that people can send gifts, letters, cards and artwork as part of a kindness campaign.

Speaking at the launch of GRD’s sponsorship, founder of carepack.ie, Geraldine Monaghan, highlighted the positive nature of the work.

“This is all voluntary and it quickly become a goodwill movement building on from the generosity displayed during the covid pandemic” she said. “So far, 76,000 carepacks have been sent to residents in nursing homes in Galway and across Ireland.”

“It is free for residents to sign up to receive carepacks, and it is free for volunteers to connect with a resident. With thanks to our friends at An Post, carepacks can also now be sent free through the post.

“I love the work and I still lead out and volunteer myself. The support of GRD and their advice has been terrific, and I would like to thank Cllr Pete Roche, Steve Dolan, and Anne Cassidy.”

Speaking on behalf of GRD, Chairperson Pete Roche said he was deeply impressed by Geraldine’s work and said that GRD were proud to be a supporter.

“Everything about the campaign is voluntary, and Geraldine’s commitment to spreading kindness, and the huge public support already being enjoyed by ‘Carepack’, speaks volumes,” said Cllr Roche.

“It’s a special organisation with a unique proposition, as the givers get as much as the receivers.

“To be honest, it represents everything good about Galway. There is terrific public positivity towards this campaign and a collaboration with carepack.ie matches our values in Galway Rural Development, especially as we mark our own three decades of supporting our county in our own way”.

Geraldine Monaghan thanked the committed volunteers around the country for helping with phoning nursing homes to tell them about the campaign.

“I want to give particular mention to Stephen Griffin who, for several years, has made invaluable contributions to the cause and has helped elevate it to the success it has now become today.”

The ‘carepack.ie’ campaign has gained great media attention, and has featured on Sky News, Virgin Media’s Ireland AM, various radio shows and local and national newspapers.

In the past four years the voluntary group has distributed 76,000 carepacks to people in nursing and care homes and is increasing the number each year — last year, 22,000 carepacks were distributed, along with 20,000 letters from schools and youth clubs.

GRD and Carepark thanked Greenpark Nursing Home in Tuam for hosting the launch.

Pictured: Carepack founder Geraldine Monaghan (left) pictured at the announcement of Galway Rural Development as the organisation’s technology sponsor, with Jane McNamara (Greenpark Nursing Home), Steve Dolan (CEO of Galway Rural Development), Anne Cassidy (SICAP Team Leader), and Cllr Pete Roche (Chairperson of GRD).