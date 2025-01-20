Government says "record" number of new homes commenced in Galway City during 2024

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Construction commenced on a “record” number of new homes in Galway City during 2024.

That’s the claim from the Department of Housing, with figures showing that nationally, over 60 thousand new homes were commenced.

Commencements aren’t the same as completions, but they are a good indicator of activity in the housing market.

Last year, there were commencement notices for 1,037 new homes in Galway City – that’s more than triple the figure of just 282 recorded in 2023.

Meanwhile, the figure for the county last year was 1,401 – that’s an increase of almost 50 percent on the figure recorded in 2023.

And nationally, there were 60,243 new homes commenced in 2024 – almost double the figure of 33 thousand for 2023.

Minister for Housing, Darragh O’ Brien, says Government initiatives such as the development levy waiver and the Uisce Eireann rebate have had a positive impact in getting projects off the ground.