  • Services

Services

Government says "record" number of new homes commenced in Galway City during 2024

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Government says "record" number of new homes commenced in Galway City during 2024
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Construction commenced on a “record” number of new homes in Galway City during 2024.

That’s the claim from the Department of Housing, with figures showing that nationally, over 60 thousand new homes were commenced.

Commencements aren’t the same as completions, but they are a good indicator of activity in the housing market.

Last year, there were commencement notices for 1,037 new homes in Galway City – that’s more than triple the figure of just 282 recorded in 2023.

Meanwhile, the figure for the county last year was 1,401 – that’s an increase of almost 50 percent on the figure recorded in 2023.

And nationally, there were 60,243 new homes commenced in 2024 – almost double the figure of 33 thousand for 2023.

Minister for Housing, Darragh O’ Brien, says Government initiatives such as the development levy waiver and the Uisce Eireann rebate have had a positive impact in getting projects off the ground.

More like this:
no_space
Peatland Restoration Training for excavator operators

As one of the key solutions to addressing climate and biodiversity issues, there is a strong dema...

no_space
Grace period for city parking fines ends amid pay and display machine issues

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Council's "grace period" on parking fines...

no_space
Plan for major expansion of Planet Galway bowling alley and arcade at Headford Road

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans have been lodged for a major expansion at The P...

no_space
Galway expert joins HSE podcast to offer advice on improving your life in 2025

Help is at hand for those looking to start the New Year on a healthier footing – thanks to a loca...

no_space
Council outlines roads allocation for Conamara

GALWAY County Council is planning for a provisional spend of €4.38 million this year on 1,360 kil...

no_space
New chair welcomes roadworks allocation

The newly elected Cathaoirleach of Tuam Municipal Area, Cllr Andrew Reddington has welcomed the p...

no_space
Community group in Connemara take responsibility for Connemara Pony Show

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA community based group in Connemara has undertaken r...

no_space
Applications for new Galway City budget scheme open next week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMApplications open next week for a new community budge...

no_space
Teen parent programme expands in Galway after supporting 10,000 over 25 years

A proven wrap-around support programme for teenage parents in Galway is to be evolved into a new ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up