Glenamaddy student wins top prize at SciFest@TUS Athlone

A Glenamaddy student has taken home the top prize at SciFest@TUS Athlone, one of Ireland’s largest regional science fairs for second-level students, held this week at the Technology University of the Shannon (TUS), Athlone Campus.

Michaela Gillooly, fifth year student at Glenamaddy Community School, took home the overall award for her investigation into the relationship between the menstrual cycle and female athletic performance.





A rugby player with a big interest in sports, Michaela’s idea for the project stemmed from her own experience of tracking the menstrual cycle to see if she, herself, noticed a big difference on the days when she had a match or was training.

Michaela Gillooly will now go forward to compete at the SciFest National Final in November for a chance to represent Ireland at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in May 2025 in Columbus, Ohio.

