Geraghty just ahead of Connolly in Ballinasloe tally

Author: Dara Bradley
Councillor Declan Geraghty will crown a great day for Independent Ireland in Galway, as he is set to top the poll in Ballinasloe LEA.
The Williamstown Councillor is expected to take 18.58% of first preferences and could just pip Michael Connolly (FF) on 18.32% to the top spot.
The final tally was missing three boxes so the poll topper could change between those two – but both will be re-elected.
Councillor Evelyn Parsons (Ind) is next up with 16.56%, and Sinn Féin’s Dermot Connolly on 14.9%.
The last two seats will go to Fine Gael candidates, with Alan Harney, a newcomer, on 13.8% just ahead of Councillor Peter Keaveney on 13%.
Andrew Mannion PBP and Regan Maher SF on 3% and 2% respectively.
Caption: Cllr Dermot Connolly keeping a check on the numbers.
