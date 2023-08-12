Gardaí appeal for help on missing woman

Gardaí have appealed to the public for help in locating a woman missing from Loughrea.

35-year-old Shannon Doyle was last seen in Loughrea at around 2pm yesterday (Friday).

Shannon is 5’ 4” in height with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing black trousers and a white shirt with a name tag on.

It’s believed Shannon could be travelling in a 07-registered silver BMW 320 with distinctive blue locknuts on the alloys.

Gardaí and Shannon’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with any information on Shannon’s whereabouts are asked to contact Loughrea Garda station on 091 842870, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any Garda station.