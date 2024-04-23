  • Services

Galway East TD Sean Canney says poor healthcare planning tantamount to "committing a crime"

Published:

Galway East TD Sean Canney says poor healthcare planning tantamount to “committing a crime”
Poor healthcare planning in this country is tantamount to “committing a crime”.

That’s according to Galway East Deputy Sean Canney, who spoke in the Dáil during a debate on Ireland’s cancer strategy.


He said it’s a great strategy on paper – but the implementation leaves a lot to be desired.

Deputy Canney said everything is taking far too long to progress – and he used the X-Ray facility in Tuam as an example

 

