Galway East TD Sean Canney says poor healthcare planning tantamount to “committing a crime”

Poor healthcare planning in this country is tantamount to “committing a crime”.

That’s according to Galway East Deputy Sean Canney, who spoke in the Dáil during a debate on Ireland’s cancer strategy.





He said it’s a great strategy on paper – but the implementation leaves a lot to be desired.

Deputy Canney said everything is taking far too long to progress – and he used the X-Ray facility in Tuam as an example

