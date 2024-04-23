Galway County Council urge Housing Minister to make Croí Cónaithe scheme more practical

Galway County Councillors are calling on the Housing Minister to make the Croí Cónaithe Fund Scheme more practical.

At this week’s council meeting, Headford councillor Andrew Reddington was supported in his motion to ask the Department to introduce a staged payments system.





The scheme allows people to apply for funding to refurbish vacant and derelict properties, which now also applies to rental properties.

Councillor Reddington says the scheme is ideal for rural areas, but explained the flaws to our reporter Sarah Slevin:

