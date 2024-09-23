Galway conference seeks to tackle worrying trend of rising youth homelessness
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A conference being hosted by Galway Simon Community is looking to address a ‘worrying’ trend of rising youth homelessness.
The free event will feature an expert panel of local and international speakers and will take place on Friday September 27th to coincide with Simon Week 2024
‘Addressing Youth Homelessness: What Works’ is being held at the Institute for Lifecourse and Society at the University of Galway from 9:30AM-1PM.
CEO of Galway Simon Karen says it’s important a specific focus is placed on the issue of youth homelessness
