Galway City had no HAP properties to rent in March

Published:

Galway City had no HAP properties to rent in March
A new report has revealed that Galway City Centre and its Suburbs had no HAP properties available to rent in any household category last month.

The latest Simon Communities Locked out of the Market report found just 38 properties were available to rent in Ireland in March of this year.


However that is an increase of three percent since last December.

Wayne Stanley, Executive Director at the Simon Communities of Ireland says 15 thousand new homes are needed to meet the demand of people on HAP

Galway City had no HAP properties to rent in March

