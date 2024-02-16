Galway City Council’s U-turn on removal of Browne Roundabout
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
The Browne Roundabout will not be replaced with a traffic light junction, Galway City Council has confirmed, after it unveiled ‘interim’ proposals to make the Newcastle junction safer for pedestrians and cyclists by this summer.
Six roundabouts (Martin, Briarhill, Morris, Font, Kirwan, and Bodkin) have already been converted to signalised junctions as part of the N6 Multi-Modal Corridor Improvement Scheme and the Browne Roundabout was the next and final in line to be removed.
But Head of Transport Uinsinn Finn confirmed at a City Council meeting this week that the “emerging preferred option” was to retain the roundabout at Corrib Park, to the rear of University Hospital Galway.
The long-term plan, he said, was to construct a new link road off the Seamus Quirke Road into the UHG campus, providing a corridor for public transport and emergency services to access the city centre via hospital grounds.
He was replying to Councillor Niall Murphy (Green), who asked if the long-term plan was a return to a ‘hybrid’ junction (both roundabout and traffic lights), which had been removed from Headford Road some years ago. This was confirmed.
Mr Finn also confirmed to Councillor Frank Fahy (FG) that the Council had “agreement in principle” with the HSE to use the UHG site as a transport corridor but conceded there may not be written agreement.
This is a shortened preview version of this story. To read the rest of the article, see the February 16 edition of the Galway City Tribune. You can support our journalism and buy a digital edition HERE.
More like this:
Gardaí seek public’s help in finding missing teenager from Tuam
Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager from Tuam. since ...
Irish Women’s council to launch Yes campaign for upcoming referendum in Eyre Square tomorrow
The Irish Women’s council will be launching their Vote Yes campaign for the Family/Care ref...
Eamon Ryan says NTA actively working on improved bus services to Loughrea
Minister Eamon Ryan has confirmed that the National Transport Authority is actively working on im...
Green Party Minister to officially launch Return Deposit Scheme in Galway
A Green Party Minister will be in the city this afternoon to officially launch the Return Deposit...
International legal experts descend on Galway today for major conference
Legal experts from around the world are descending on Galway today to attend a major conference. ...
Galway housing the ‘political football’ for Civil War parties
Bradley Bytes - a sort of political column with Dara Bradley “Apologies for the mishap,” mumbl...
New Climate Action Plan approved for Galway City
Galway’s new climate action plan makes no reference to the city’s proposed ring road – and its po...
Planning watchdog’s complaint over ‘plastic’ Eyre Square appearance
Planning and environmental watchdog An Taisce has claimed there has been a deterioration in the c...
Knocknacarra teen lands plum role in new Apple TV series
A teenage actor from Knocknacarra will have a starring role in a new TV series alongside Hugh Bon...