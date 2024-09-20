8 new recruits to go to Galway’s regional Garda division
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
108 new gardaí have been sworn in, with 8 to go to Galway’s regional Garda division of the North West
80 men and 28 women graduated from the Garda College in Templemore today, including nine born outside Ireland.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
It brings the total number of gardaí to 14 thousand 146.
74 of the new probationers are being allocated to the Dublin Region – 16 to the Eastern – 10 to the Southern – and eight to the North Western Region.
The post 8 new recruits to go to Galway’s regional Garda division appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Claims rent pressure zone status for County Galway places Connemara tourism at risk
Concerns are being raised that tourism in Connemara could be negatively impacted after it was ann...
Fine Gael selection convention for Roscommon/Galway in upcoming election to take place tonight
The Fine Gael convention to select candidates for Roscommon/Galway in the upcoming general electi...
Corrandrum N.S included in Safe Route to Schools
Corrandrum National School has been selected for Round 3 of the Safe Routes to School Programme T...
Green light for new community playground in Carnmore
Planners have given the green light for a new community playground in Carnmore. The project, led ...
Medical device company Integer opens new Parkmore centre and announces further expansion
Leading global medical device company, Integer, has announced its intention to expand further as ...
Report reveals 30% of workers in West live in Galway city
A new report has revealed that almost 30 percent of all workers in the West live in Galway city T...
Plans lodged for “Galway Food Market” at former Connacht Tribune Printing Press
Plans are underway to establish a new “Galway Food Market” at the former Connacht Tri...
Midlands North West MEP Walsh calls for reform of CAP
Midlands North West MEP Maria Walsh is calling for a comprehensive reform of the Common Agricultu...
Junior Enterprise Minister to officially open new $30m medical device centre at Parkmore
Junior Enterprise Minister Dara Calleary will officially open a new Medical Device Innovation and...