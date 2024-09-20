8 new recruits to go to Galway’s regional Garda division

108 new gardaí have been sworn in, with 8 to go to Galway’s regional Garda division of the North West

80 men and 28 women graduated from the Garda College in Templemore today, including nine born outside Ireland.





It brings the total number of gardaí to 14 thousand 146.

74 of the new probationers are being allocated to the Dublin Region – 16 to the Eastern – 10 to the Southern – and eight to the North Western Region.

