Plans are underway to establish a new “Galway Food Market” at the former Connacht Tribune Printing Press in the city.

Two years ago, the former tribune offices at Market Street underwent a multi-million euro transformation into tech hub, Portershed a Dó.





Now, planning permission is being sought for a major food market at the back of the site.

Over the past ten years, the former Print Works have been used as a gallery by the Galway International Arts Festival, and hosted exhibitions from world-famous artists.

But before that, for more than 100 years, the building echoed with the sound of local and regional newspapers rolling off the press.

Now, Aimstar Limited is seeking permission to transform the 8,500 square foot space into a artiz-annal indoor food hall and market, with indoor and outdoor dining space.

It would also be used occasionally as an event space.

An early briefing document describes it as a food lovers paradise – and a space that people would want to visit often, if not everyday.

City planners are due to make a decision in November.

The post Plans lodged for “Galway Food Market” at former Connacht Tribune Printing Press appeared first on Galway Bay FM.