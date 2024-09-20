Corrandrum N.S included in Safe Route to Schools

Corrandrum National School has been selected for Round 3 of the Safe Routes to School Programme

The programme is operated in collaboration with Galway County Council, and is funded by the National Transport Authority.





Fianna Fáil Cllr Mary Hoade has welcomed inclusion in the road safety programme

She been working with the school authorities and the County Council over the last few years to improve road safety at Corrandrum school.

