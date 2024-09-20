Green light for new community playground in Carnmore

Planners have given the green light for a new community playground in Carnmore.

The project, led by Seán Mannion, will be located behind the community centre, opposite the gap between the first and second pitch.





It’ll include swings, slides, timber and net bridges, balance beams, tunnels, play mounds, and benches.

The application says it would be suitable for children aged between 3 and 12 years of age.

