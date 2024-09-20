Concerns are being raised that tourism in Connemara could be negatively impacted after it was announced that County Galway now meets rent pressure zone criteria.

The Residential Tenancies Board has highlighted County Galway and the Carrigaline in Cork as two areas which newly qualify for the status.





Rent Pressure Zones are intended to moderate the rise in rent, but this could pose problems for landlords who rent out their home for short term letting.

Connemara area councillor Máirtín Lee says it could result in some landlords needing to apply for planning permission to change the use of their property.

Speaking to our reporter Chris Benn, the Fianna Fáil Councillor says this could have a detrimental impact on tourism in Connemara.

The post Claims rent pressure zone status for County Galway places Connemara tourism at risk appeared first on Galway Bay FM.