Galway City Council kissing goodbye to troublesome gates
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Enda Cunningham
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Galway City Council will kiss goodbye to kissing gates that block bike and buggy access at three locations.
Director of Services, Patrick Greene, whose remit includes Roads and Recreation and Amenity sections, said the Council was progressing plans to remove three kissing gates, including two at South Park in Claddagh and one at Terryland.
He said the removal of those kissing gates – which are problematic for cyclists and children’s buggies – would be done on a pilot basis before possibly rolling it out in other areas.
Design of what will replace the gates was progressing, he said, and the engineering solution would be progressed before the end of this year.
Mr Greene was responding to a query from Cllr Colette Connolly (Ind), who asked why there had been no update on the removal of the South Park kissing gates.
Several submissions were lodged by the public during the consultation phase of the new City Development Plan, which was agreed this summer.
Last year, Mr Greene said the City Council was liaising with the National Transport Authority on accessible alternatives to kissing gates.
The NTA, he said, planned to come up with a new design for gates that are more accessible for users such as people on cargo bikes, pram users and people in wheelchairs.
At the latest Council meeting, Mr Greene said the removal of three gates would be progressed before the end of this year.
More like this:
University of Galway President calls for extension of PhD stipend funding
The University of Galway President is calling for an extension of the stipend funding for PhD stu...
2,000 residents in Tuam and Ballymoe can now connect to high speed broadband
Over 2,000 residents in Tuam and Ballymoe can now connect to high speed broadband. National Broad...
U-turn on decision to cut hours at Salthill Garda Station
Plans to close the public office at Salthill Garda Station after 10pm each night have been put on...
Minister must ‘clear air’ on transport review for Galway City
A Galway West TD has called on Transport Minister, Eamon Ryan, to ‘clear the air’ on the publicat...
Tuam Councillor confirms that the Caherlistrane school run is to return tomorrow.
Tuam Councillor Andrew Reddington has confirmed that the regular bus service from Caherlistrane t...
44 Galway based artists benefit from Arts Council funding
44 Galway-based artists are to benefit from Arts Council funding through agility awards. €2.8M wi...
Local Sports Clubs in Ballinasloe invited to sign up for Community Champions Campaign
Local Sports Clubs in and around Ballinasloe are now being invited to sign up for the community c...
Michael Fitzmaurice says the EU is trying to phase out traditional farming on Ireland’s marginal lands.
Galway-Roscommon TD Michael Fitzmaurice has raised concerns about the EU’s proposals to impose re...
Weather Warning issued for six counties including Galway
A status yellow rain warning has been issued for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Galw...