Galway businesses urged to apply for ‘valuable’ financial scheme

Published:

Galway businesses urged to apply for 'valuable' financial scheme
Businesses in Galway are losing out on finances available through a Local Government scheme.

That’s according to Tuam area councillor Joe Sheridan, who is raising awareness of the Increase Costs of Business Plan.


The scheme is availble to rate payers in County Galway, but many have not yet signed up despite the scheme closing in two weeks time.

Speaking to our reporter Kevin O’Dwyer, the Fianna Fáil councillor says the scheme is extremely valuable to businesses:

