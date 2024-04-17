Galway businesses urged to apply for ‘valuable’ financial scheme
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Businesses in Galway are losing out on finances available through a Local Government scheme.
That’s according to Tuam area councillor Joe Sheridan, who is raising awareness of the Increase Costs of Business Plan.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The scheme is availble to rate payers in County Galway, but many have not yet signed up despite the scheme closing in two weeks time.
Speaking to our reporter Kevin O’Dwyer, the Fianna Fáil councillor says the scheme is extremely valuable to businesses:
The post Galway businesses urged to apply for ‘valuable’ financial scheme appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Galway city to host Hospitality and Tourism Recruitment Fair next week
A Hospitality and Tourism Recruitment Fair is taking place in Galway city next Monday 22nd April....
Schools gets state aid towards digital learning
Every primary and post-primary school in the county will share a slice of €4.7 million in state f...
Knocknacarra phone mast refused ‘stay of execution’
The owners of a mobile phone mast on the Cappagh Road – for which planning permission expired nea...
Galway’s empty plates protest puts spotlight on Israel’s ‘forced starvation’
Galwegians held empty plates and cooking pots aloft at Galway Courthouse on Saturday week last to...
Event at University of Galway tomorrow to coincide with National Day of Action for Palestine
A solidarity event is being held at the University of Galway tomorrow to coincide with National D...
Garda appeal for witnesses over road rage incident in Claregalway
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses over what appears to be an episode of road rage in Claregalway...
€160 thousand for Athenry Boys National School under Safe Routes To School scheme
€160 thousand in funding has been awarded to Athenry Boys National School under the Safe Routes t...
85 patients on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals today
85 patients are on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals today according to the Irish Nurses and ...
Schools and retail outlets targetted in break-ins in Gort, Loughrea and Ballinasloe areas
Schools and retail outlets have been targetted in a string of break-ins in Gort, Loughrea and Bal...